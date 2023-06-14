It’s official, Hellmann’s mayonnaise is back on SA shelves

Fans of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, we have some good news for you! Your favourite condiment is back on South African shelves – thanks to Pick n Pay. In a statement, the retail company revealed that when the product was delisted by its local supplier earlier this year, they assured customers it was already hard at work on plans to get the iconic mayonnaise brand back in stores as soon as possible.

“When the local supplier delisted the product earlier this year, our customers were heartbroken. In keeping with our customer promise to deliver the products they want and need, we immediately started exploring other supply options around the world to get the product back on our shelves as quickly as possible,” said Calvin Watson, head of department at Edible Groceries. It was earlier this year when the iconic mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s announced that it would be discontinuing the condiment in SA. Taking to social media, the brand said that was due to high inflationary import costs.