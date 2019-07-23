The Pantry Market at Keyes Institute in Rosebank is banning plastic. Picture: Supplied

The Pantry Market at Keyes in Joburg is, where possible, a plastic-free zone, and visitors can bring their own baskets to fill with everything and anything needed for a wholesome, healthy home pantry. Think locally harvested honey, delicious cheeses, artisanal breads, Italian-style charcuterie, fresh organic produce, deli-style dips, salads and snacks, Arabic pies, whole grains, decadent pastries and more.

The Pantry Market happens every last Saturday of the month, at the Keyes Institute in Rosebank. Picture: Supplied

This is why single-use plastic is a problem: Half of global plastic waste is from packaging, often used just once and thrown away a few minutes afterwards. In South Africa, the majority of litter on beaches is plastics (94%) with 77% of that being single-use.

Many single-use plastics can’t be recycled. They are easily blown around by the wind. Only 9% of the plastic the world has ever produced has been recycled.

As a proudly Plastic Free market, Keyes Pantry Market has invited WWF to give a free talk in July, where they will share more information about our plastic problem.

The world's leading independent conservation organisation, WWF works tirelessly to fight this crisis and to run education campaigns around the use of single-use plastics. Michelle Govender will share practical tips for reducing, reusing and recycling, and for changing our mindset when it comes to single-use plastics.

Esposito - a vendor supplying natural foods from the Kamberg Valley. Picture: Supplied

The talk will take place at MESH Club at 11am on Saturday July 27 and is free to the public. Chocolate, coffee and champagne will be served at Afrikoa Café, and breakfast and lunch will be available from the several Keyes Art Mile restaurants, including Momo Kuro, BGR, MIX at MESH Club and Marble.

True Design (Kartell, Moroso and Cassina) and Okapi will be open for shopping as well as the four resident art galleries - SMAC, TMRW Gallery, Everard Read and CIRCA. And if you are in need of some pampering, new to the Keyes Art Mile family is TenFold nail salon, where, in keeping with the Precinct’s ethos, all products are natural and non-toxic.

Organic marmalade from The Jonkmanshof, a vendor at The Keyes Pantry Market. Picture: Supplied

As usual, visitors will be able to drop off their eco-bricks at the market, as well as empty 2-litre bottles for other visitors to fill. The bricks will be collected by ADVA, an NGO that uses eco-bricks to build benches for schools in disadvantaged areas.

There will also be a range of zero-waste products on sale. Funfu store will be selling everything from steel straws to beeswax wraps, reusable grocery bags and bamboo toothbrushes.

Kula Organics is a vegan vendor at Keyes Pantry Market. Picture: Supplied

Every month the Pantry Market invites new vendors to sell their wares at the market. This month they are proud to introduce Mokgadi Mabela and her multi-award-winning local honey brand, Native Nosi, to the Pantry family.

A third-generation beekeeper, Mabela harvests and sells pure, raw honey from environmentally sustainable hives placed on farms and in rural communities across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Last year, she sold almost two tons of honey – most of it via her online shop.



