It’s raining chocolate! No, really, it was raining chocolate in this Swiss town

It may sound like something from a children’s story book, but sometimes fact is stranger than fiction.

It started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at the chocolate factory malfunctioned, the Daily Mail reported.

The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed local reports that there had been a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted “cocoa nibs” in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.

Combined with strong winds, the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory, leaving a fine cocoa dusting.

The company says one car was lightly coated, and that it has offered to pay for any cleaning needed — but hasn’t yet been taken up on the offer, AP reported.