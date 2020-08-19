It’s raining chocolate! No, really, it was raining chocolate in this Swiss town
It may sound like something from a children’s story book, but sometimes fact is stranger than fiction.
It started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at the chocolate factory malfunctioned, the Daily Mail reported.
The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed local reports that there had been a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted “cocoa nibs” in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.
Combined with strong winds, the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory, leaving a fine cocoa dusting.
The company says one car was lightly coated, and that it has offered to pay for any cleaning needed — but hasn’t yet been taken up on the offer, AP reported.
The ventilation system has since been repaired.
Chocolate production was able to continue as normal, with Lindt saying the particles were “completely harmless” to people or the environment.
If you thought chocolate rain was a rare occurrence, think again. In 2012, Virginia residents reported seeing raw meat descend from the sky. Apparently, it was the result of seagulls dropping their food while taking flight.
Mental Floss also reported that in 2010, fish trapped in waterspouts poured down in Australia.