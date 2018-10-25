Let's celebrate one of the greatest Italian exports.

One of the best food exports to come out of Italy is being celebrated today. Pasta, in all its shapes and forms is a much-loved dish around the world and is perfect for every season.



It's an evergreen trend and whether you’re making your own or buying trusted shop bought brands, today is the day to celebrate #WoldPastaDay.

What’s not to love about this versatile dish that’s perfect any time of the day or night.



In fact, it's the perfect day to ditch your cereal for a bowl of perfect pasta.



Master of pasta and proprietor of 95 Keerom, Giorgio Nava, says it’s absolutely fine to start your day with a bowl of cheesy pasta.



"Sure you can have pasta for breakfast. It's a nice load of carbs that is perfect for an intense day ahead. The ideal pasta for breakfast would be spaghetti alla Carbonara with bacon and eggs, similar to an English breakfast," Nava says.

What's a good pasta dish without lots and lots of cheese?

Stringy cheese, creamy cheese even blue cheese.



When it comes to choosing the best cheese for your pasta, Chef Nava has his favourites.

"The best cheeses to use when making a pasta dish would be Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano, blue cheese, and mozzarella. Grana Padano and Parmiggiano Reggiano are full of flavour with a nutty taste, while blue cheese gives lots of creaminess and mozzarella is light and stretchy," Nava says.

Nava says Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano are great for toppings with any sauce except fish pasta.

Blue cheese is perfect for short pastas like penne, farfalle, conchiglie and macaroni and mozzarella is perfect for lasagna and cannelloni.

Blue cheese penne pasta Picture: supplied

Blue Cheese Penne Pasta and spring onion

Ingredients

320 gram of penne pasta

100 g soft blue cheese

50 g fresh cream

50g of grana padano or Parmigiano Reggiano

4 spring onions

pinch of salt

pinch of pepper

Method