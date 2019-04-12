Jamie Oliver spices up his Instagram with a real throwback.

Everyone loves a #throwback picture and this week, TV chef Jamie Oliver knows how to serve the best ones. On Thursday he took to Instagram to celebrate the fact that it's been 20 years since he made his TV debut on the cooking show The Naked Chef.

A fresh-faced Jamie came bouncing onto our TV screens two decades ago and his energy, passion and love for food has made him a world-renowned TV chef.

It was also a well-timed throwback because Jamie is celebrating another milestone. Penguin Books has released the anniversary editions of his cookbooks, a testament to his 20 years on screen and in the kitchen.

The celeb chef decided to dig into the archives and share one of his favourite recipes with his Instagram followers.

Check out this classic fish pie recipe, just in time for Easter