Japan to start releasing radioactive water from Fukushima into sea. What will this mean for its seafood exports?

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Martin Quin Pollard Tokyo - Japanese officials are worried that China, the biggest buyer of its seafood exports, may halt purchases of those items after Tokyo begins releasing treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The UN nuclear watchdog this week gave Japan the greenlight to begin discharging more than a million metric tons of water, enough to fill 500 Olympic swimming pools, used to cool the plant's fuel rods after it was wrecked by a 2011 tsunami. The planned release of the water from the plant north of Tokyo has faced opposition at home and abroad despite Japanese assurances that it is safe after being filtered to remove most isotopes. China was the biggest buyer of Japanese seafood exports last year, even though it is among several countries that restrict imports from some Japanese regions because of the nuclear accident.

China is also the fiercest critic of Japan's planned release of the water saying it threatens marine life and human health. China has not said what action it will take if the release goes ahead but it has warned Japan that it must "bear all the consequences" of its action. The release is due to start incoming weeks and take up to 40 years.

Three Japanese government officials and a ruling party lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue, said they expected China to expand restrictions on Japanese seafood. Two of the officials said that could include a blanket ban. "We think they may enforce a total ban on Japanese maritime products," one of the officials said. "They want to punish Japane conomically for this."