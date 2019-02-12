Jazz up your Valentine's dish with an avo. Picture: Pexels

You know you’re in love when you’re willing to share your avocados.



Don’t opt for the safe, monotonous Valentine’s gifts this year, show your Valentine that you really care by adding an avo!





Rustle up a romantic home-made avocado feast or better yet, buy a beautiful bowl and fill it with avos!





You don’t even have to be a gourmet chef, it’s so easy to jazz up a regular meal with avos - they can be mashed, diced, sliced and pureed for everything from guacamole; salads; pizza toppings; sandwich and wrap fillings; soups; snacks and dips; and even ice-cream.





With barely any preparation time involved, they’re ultra-convenient, and quick and easy to prepare no matter what dish you’re making.





It really couldn’t be easier!





Avocado Cheesecake





Serves 8-10

Ingredients 250 g tennis biscuits, crushed

100g butter, melted

2 packets lime jelly

100 ml boiling water

750g Philadelphia cream cheese

2 large ripe avocados, pureed

15 ml lemon juice

Mixed berries, sliced avos and kiwi fruit to garnish Method Preheat the oven to 180°C Prepare the biscuit base by mixing the melted butter into the crushed biscuits. Press biscuit mixture into the bottom of a 23cm springform pan. Place in the oven for 5-8 minutes to crisp the biscuits, remove and cool. Dissolve the jelly in boiling water, whilst the jelly is dissolving, beat the cream cheese with the puréed avocado and the lemon juice until combined, pour in the dissolved jelly Pour the mixture into the springform pan and allow to set overnight. To serve, release the cheesecake from springform pan, garnish with mixed berries, avocado slices and kiwi fruit. Avocado Cheesecake Avocado, noodles and prawns with sesame dressing

Ingredients 16 Prawns

3 – 4 Ripe avocados

250 g Egg noodles – thin

15 – 30 ml Sesame oil Dressing 2 Onions, chopped

100 ml Olive oil

15 ml Sesame seed

30 ml Chicken extract

30 ml Soya sauce

15 ml Worcestershire sauce

20 ml Mirin (rice-wine vinegar)

Braun

White wine

Carrots, chopped

Celery

Bouquet garnish To prepare the dressing Simmer onions with sesame seed in olive oil for 10 – 15 min until soft. Remove from heat and add chicken extract. Add Soya sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Mirin and Braun. Stir well. Season to taste. Leave to cool. Method Clean prawns, but do not take out of shell. Simmer for about 5 minutes in water seasoned with white wine, carrots, celery & Bouquet garnish. DO NOT OVERCOOK. Remove shell and prawn heads, but keep tailpiece. To serve Half the avocados, remove the stone and cut into thin slices. Stack in the middle of the plate in a circle. Add on top a bit of the noodles, and top up with 2 prawns. Lightly sprinkle dressing over the dish. Lastly, top up with braun. Avocado, noodles and prawns with sesame dressing.

So go on – do the right thing and add an avo to Valentine’s Day



