Jeff Bezos gives millions to renowned chef José Andrés for ‘courage and civility’

American business tycoon Jeff Bezos made big news this week - and not just for flying into space. In a press conference following his 11-minute Blue Origin flight, the Amazon founder announced a $100-million award to the renowned chef and co-founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés.

The World Central Kitchen is a non-profit business founded in 2010 that helps feed and support people in disaster-stricken areas around the world. Recently, it has fed flood victims in affected parts of Germany and partnered with food trucks to support emergency personnel following the Miami building collapse. Bezos also gave the same amount to Anthony Kapel "Van" Jones, the author, civil rights activist and CNN show host. Among Jones’s causes is a comprehensive program to reform America’s penal system. According to Restaurant Business Online, the money was awarded under new philanthropy created by Bezos called the Courage & Civility Award. The programme aims to fund “leaders who aim high and do so with courage, and always do so with civility”.

“We live in a world where sometimes, instead of disagreeing with someone’s ideas, we question their character and their motives. The Courage & Civility Award is a $100m award to the awardee can give $100m to the charities, the non-profits, of their choice,” said Bezos according to the site. Taking to social media recently, the chef and restaurateur thanked everyone who made a contribution. “To the people of the world making food a bright light in dark times. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. No single donation or gesture by itself can end hunger. But today we write a new chapter - no action too small, no idea too bold, no problem too big for us to solve together,” he wrote.