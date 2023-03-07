Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival returns to Inanda Polo Club

Taking place at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, from 11am to 6pm.

Gautengers, be ready to pop mabhodlela (bottle) champagne because the Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival is back.

This year’s festival will feature some of South Africa’s finest Cap Classiques from producers and distributors.

Presented by Sanlam Private Wealth, the festival will offer guests a chance to taste local flavours from Amari, Ayepyep Bubbly, Benguela Cove, Black Elephant Vintners, Bon Courage, Boschendal, Graham Beck, House of Azari, Khulu, Kleine Zalze, Krone, L’Ormarins, Paul Renè, Steenberg, Villiera and WCellar.

For those fond of bubbles, Champagne Deutz, Guy Charbaut’s Carrol Boyes Champagne and several brands courtesy of WCellar, including Villiera Cap Classique and Champagne Comtesse Alexia, will also be available.