Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival returns to Inanda Polo Club

Gautengers, be ready to pop mabhodlela (bottle) champagne because the Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival is back.
Taking place at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, from 11am to 6pm.
This year’s festival will feature some of South Africa’s finest Cap Classiques from producers and distributors.
Presented by Sanlam Private Wealth, the festival will offer guests a chance to taste local flavours from Amari, Ayepyep Bubbly, Benguela Cove, Black Elephant Vintners, Bon Courage, Boschendal, Graham Beck, House of Azari, Khulu, Kleine Zalze, Krone, L’Ormarins, Paul Renè, Steenberg, Villiera and WCellar.
For those fond of bubbles, Champagne Deutz, Guy Charbaut’s Carrol Boyes Champagne and several brands courtesy of WCellar, including Villiera Cap Classique and Champagne Comtesse Alexia, will also be available.
Event organiser Darielle Robertson says they are thrilled to have several black-owned bubbly brands on board.
“We are so excited to be back in Joburg with what is always an enormously popular festival. I think bubbly is even more popular in Gauteng than in Cape Town or other parts of the country.
“As always, the festival will have an elegant, chic garden party feel with a blue and white dress theme and fabulous prizes awarded each day to the best dressed,” says Robertson.