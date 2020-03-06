Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod's outrageous food trends to look out for in 2020

Television personality, foodie and Kim Kardashian's best friend, Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod recently revealed what people will be eating and drinking this summer. In a podcast interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Cheban examined three food trends that will be a hit in 2020, which are cheese tea, sweet doughnuts with fried chicken, and unicorn fatty. Cheese tea. Picture: Supplied Cheese tea Cheese tea is a fun new way to drink tea that is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It is topped with a foamy layer of milk and cream cheese and sprinkled with salt. Cheban said it is not drunk with a straw and that it is sweet.

“You cannot drink it with a straw. It is whipped cream, cheese and salt and everything that goes on top of the tea. But the reason it is so good is that you get the cold first and you get that mustache of the sweet tea. Cheese tea is the new bubble tea, it is going to be the new trend. A lot of places are starting to make it,” he said.

Unicorn fatty

This is a dessert that Cheban created together with TGI Fridays, an American restaurant chain focusing on casual dining. He said it took him five months and they created a food guide dessert.

“It's called unicorn fatty. It's a butter cake with ice cream with all the different flavours. I’m telling you, this is going to be the most Instagrammable thing in the summer because people need some fun these days,” said Cheban.

KFC’s fried chicken and doughnut sandwich. Picture: Supplied

KFC’s fried chicken and doughnut sandwich

Last month, KFC announced that it is bringing fried chicken and doughnuts to restaurants across the US. According to the Daily Mail, the restaurant said that the chicken and doughnut sandwich is the newest fried chicken trend they are bringing to all of America.

Tasing it for the first time on the show, Cheban said this is a meal for the whole day, and you don't have to eat after having it.



