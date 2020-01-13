Rice Krispies lovers, rejoice: The original cereal product is back on the South African shelves.

This comes after the company stopped selling the original product replacing it with Vanilla Rice Krispies that had twice the sugar two-years-ago.

Many people were angry on social media demanding the company to bring back the original product.

According to TimesLIVE, Kellogg's SA’s Head of External Relations, Zandi Mposelwa said they have listened to their consumers who enjoyed the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Original cereal, and that they have been working behind the scenes and have now re-launched the product in the market.

The new site also reported that the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Original cereal is no longer made here in SA, but the company imports the large 510g box from the UK and sells it for about R70 - far more expensive than the local, sweeter, vanilla-flavoured multigrain version which replaced the original in mid-2018.

People are extremely happy about the comeback.

Here’s what some of them had to say.

@MohaleM5 said, “My family love them so much we stock plenty, whenever we are overseas. Thank you Kellogg’s SA for considering our needs by bringing back the old Rice Krispies that we love so much. I can’t wait for you to place it in the store shelves.”

@floletoaba1 said, “Good news & bad news, my sis in law sent this pic, original Rice Krispies are back (dance) but they are going to set you back R70 (sad).”

Another user, @Sciyuri was amazed to see Kellogg's Rice Krispies Original cereal back on the shelves.