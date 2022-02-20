Junk food and fast food: Reasons we keep going back for more

Have you ever wondered why we like junk food and fast food so much? How after a night out or on a lazy day, we reach for our food delivery app and order a fast food meal? It probably has to do with these meals being inexpensive, tasty, and filling. They have, however, been linked to several health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, and obesity and we are a country that is sadly relying more on fast food than healthier food.

What is the difference between junk food and fast food?

The main difference between junk food and fast food is that junk food refers to food with extremely low nutritional value, while fast food refers to easily accessible food that can be bought quickly from restaurants or cafes. Both junk food and fast food are two types of food we buy from these places instead of eating home-cooked healthy diets. Excessive intake of fast food and junk food can increase the risk of getting diseases such as diabetes, cancers, and heart disease. By the way, not all fast foods are junk foods, but a great number of them are. For instance, a salad may be fast food but is definitely not junk food. Some foods like burgers and pizzas may alternate between junk and healthy categories, depending on the ingredients, calories, and process of manufacturing. Because life seems so busy and fast nowadays, people tend to lean on foods that are served and ready to be eaten within a minute or two, even if it means sacrificing one’s own health. But, the lingering question is, “Why do we keep going back for more?” Here’s why. To socialise

Fast food is about more than being about just nutrition. Many of us spend money on fast food not because we need to eat out but because this is how we socialise. Fast food restaurants and cafés provide a safe, convenient place for us to meet with friends. Stress One of the factors that make us crave junk food is stress. That is why there are such things called comfort foods – foods that offer comfort and calm, like chocolates, pizza, ice cream, etc. Once the cravings for this kind of food are satisfied, our level of anxiety decreases to its normal level. And this search for bliss through food becomes a habit, thereby becoming an unhealthy practice.

Availability Fast food items are generally easy to find and take with you. Fries, for example, are easy to handle, so are soda drinks, which is why many of us eat fast food. It is just so handy. It can be found at almost any convenience store or supermarket.

Fast food fuels our memory Do you know how you like to watch the same movie or your favourite television show over and over again? Well, the same rule applies to fast food. Neuroscience studies have shown that much of the pleasure induced by eating food is tied to memory. Of course, flavour and taste are factors, but fast food is designed to give you the same food experience each time you eat it. Fast food provides you with the perfect comfort food. Attractive

The popularity of junk food can also be attributed to its visual appeal. Manufacturers put colour additives to make junk food look more attractive to consumers, especially young children. We tend to associate the colour of stuff with its health level. Since ancient times, humans have come to associate brightly-coloured foods with something that contained many calories and strengthened their immune system. Think about it, why does a bright red apple appeal to us more than a pale one? Great when you are running late If you are already rushing to get to work or school, food is probably the last thing on your mind. You are undoubtedly panicked and worried about whether or not you will make it there on time at this point. But that is what makes fast food so awesome: it saves the day when everything else fails.

Deep-fried foods taste better than bland foods. Picture: Peels/Dzenina Lukac Junk food tastes great Deep-fried foods taste better than bland foods, and as we grow up, we tend to get “hooked“ on these foods.

Now that we know why we keep going back for more, let me take you through some of my favourite junk and fast foods and why I love them. French fries Who does not love French fries? They are interchangeable with so many foods. I love French fries and my whole family does too. Sometimes if we have a chance, we get to eat fries with meat for lunch. A little bit of sauce (of your choice) and you have a delicious meal.

Hamburgers Nothing can beat a burger. McDonald’s or Steers? Anyone? The best of the best. Hamburgers are the perfect junk food. They are a great blend of delicious taste and convenience, and they are exactly what you should be looking for when it comes to fast food. Soda