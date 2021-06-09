Keeping it fresh: 5 tips on how to store extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is one of nature's greatest gifts; it is full of incredible health benefits and tastes delicious.

That said, proper storage is essential for keeping your extra virgin olive oil as fresh as possible.

Experts reveal that since light, heat, and oxygen are the main culprits that lead to rancid EVOO, it is critical to protect your oil from those variables.

They say even the best olive oil will degrade quickly if not stored properly. But what’s the best way to store your olive oil?

Some people keep theirs in a serving container beside their stove. Others prefer to display theirs in a beautiful bottle on their kitchen counter, while others keep it tucked away in a cool, dark cabinet or pantry, bringing it out only to use as much as they need for each meal. Which storage method is best?

The team at SA Olive has shared below some tips. They say that storing your extra virgin olive oil correctly can prolong its shelf-life.

They add that it does not mature with age (but will usually stay fresh in a sealed bottle for 18 to 24 months), so ideally it should be consumed as fresh as possible to derive the most culinary and health benefits.