KFC says it has found no evidence after tweep claimed they were served a burger contaminated with semen

Fast-food restaurant company KFC has said it found no evidence that a customer was served a burger contaminated with semen at one of its restaurants. This comes after an unidentified tweep @Valcredence took to the social media platform earlier this week to detail how an employee from the restaurant made their burger and literally ejaculated in it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Posting a picture of the burger, @Valcredence wrote: “@KFCSA the person who made my burger literally ejaculated in it. It is soaked in sperm!!! Did they think I would not notice? It even smells like sperm yet your sauce smells different. I AM HORRIFIED by the mall of Africa branch. Horrified! This is the worst thing in my life.” In a follow-up tweet after @Valcredence was approached by the restaurant to send them their contact details, @Valcredence responded by saying: “I literally need y’all to come pick up this filth! I beg you! No human deserves this. Please come and get it. I don’t want a refund, I will never patronise you again, pick up your filth is all I ask.” The post soon went viral gathering over 300 retweets and over 600 quote tweets since the time of publication.

Commenting, KFC South Africa said it was aware of the comments made by the alleged customer on social media, and that it was unlikely that this occurred in their restaurant. “KFC follows strict food safety and handling procedures in all of its restaurants and collaborates with local and provincial health departments to ensure the safety and health of our customers and employees. “The franchise has also conducted a thorough investigation and likewise has found no evidence to support this claim. KFC takes all customer claims very seriously and since we have been the target of fraudulent claims in the past, if this claim proves to be false, we will seek prosecution,” they said.

Story continues below Advertisement