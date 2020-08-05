KFC X Crocs collab has us asking why?

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, KFC goes and does a collaboration with Crocs.

The unusual partnership has spawned the limited-edition Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs. But wait, things get weirder.

The fried chicken-inspired footwear, fully scented, went on sale for $59.99 (about R1 000) and sold out in under 30 minutes, a spokesperson told USA Today.

"Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer for KFC in the US.

Apparently, fans were furious that they didn’t get their hands on the scented limited edition Crocs, and took to social media to share their disappointment.