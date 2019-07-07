Kim and Pashi to open ‘The Food Box’. Picture from Instagram.

One Fifty Capital in collaboration with My Kitchen Rules South Africa season two finalists, Kamisha Naidoo, Pashi Reddy, and Pashi’s younger brother, Peroshin Reddy have collaborated to bring Durban foodies together. The team is set to bring a trendy and new destination called ‘The Food Box’, that is aimed at attracting food goers from all walks of life.

One Fifty Capital is an established private equity firm which targets small to medium enterprises which are in the early to mid-market stage of growth.

Speaking to Reddy, he said the food scene is shifting and the public is moving towards artisan products with offerings that serve fresh, innovative dishes that create a sense of wanderlust, and ‘the food box’ will give the public exactly that.

Reddy said it will merge fashion, food, and music culture from around the globe to create an inclusive vibrant atmosphere under on roof.

“The idea was developed when both Kim and myself looked into opening our first restaurant. Our journey thus far has been an exciting one filled with both highs and lows. Taking this into consideration we wanted to create a unique offering that incubated talent and gave young and old entrepreneurs an opportunity to live their dream. When we partnered with One Fifty Capital who shared our vision, and the innovation began”

“The Food Box is an innovative concept that allows local Durban talent to prosper, affording our individual pod owners the opportunity to showcase their creative skills by incubating their entrepreneurial dreams and giving them access to a fully developed restaurant set up. This creative concept combines the vibrancy of a food market and the professionalism of a commercial establishment,” he said.

Describing the kind of food that will be served at the venue, Reddy said the venue consists of eight beautifully designed pods that each serve their own unique cuisine.

“The Food Box is a hybrid of a food market, restaurant and bar, and a food court. It will have a wide variety of cuisine, Turkish halaal fair, healthy fresh options, spicy thai food, beautiful teppanyaki, and amazing breakfast options,” he said.

'The Food Box' will be opening by the end of this month at 199 Peter Mokaba Road, Morningside.



