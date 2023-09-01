Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban suffered years of 'hell' after cutting hand on sauce bottle

Kim Kardashian's longtime friend - who legally changed his name to Foodgod in 2019 - has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the manufacturer of San-J’s Korean barbeque sauce over claims a glass bottle smashed open and left him with a deep cut on his hand and he's now revealed he's been through a tough time since sustaining the injury.

Cheban, 49, told TMZ.com: "You know it's been two and a half years since I had therapy on my hand and people think that it just happened but it's been two and a half years of hell with my hand and my nerves and everything.

"The whole point is ... this company ... had these bottles in every single supermarket on the shelves and it's a brand new bottle that exploded. Still with the plastic on. I didn't even get to open it. It exploded as I touched it out of the refrigerator ... and sliced me like a fish. If it was like a quarter of an inch ... lower it would have killed me on my artery."

Cheban’s lawsuit has been filed against the manufacturer of both the bottle and the sauce as well as the distributor and the store in Florida where he bought it.