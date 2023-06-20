Kitchen hacks: How to approach unfamiliar recipes for stress-free results

In the process of learning how to cook, there is a crucial ingredient that can make or break your success in the kitchen: the ability to read and understand a recipe. It may sound simple, but reading a recipe goes well beyond just scanning words on a page.

Read the recipes from beginning to end before you begin Even if it is a recipe you have cooked three times before, read through the entire recipe before beginning.

This is probably the most overlooked step and one that I admit to forgetting from time to time. Giving a recipe a quick read-through helps prevent surprises and forgotten ingredients, and can help you form a mental game plan of how you will execute the recipe. Make a checklist of all the ingredients

Having a checklist and double-checking that you have the ingredients in your pantry is critical to making sure you are not heading back to the store while the stovetop is simmering or the cake batter is waiting for that extra egg you were positive you had. Identify what tools and appliances are required for each step As you break down your new recipe step by step, make sure you also identify the tools you will need, and where in the kitchen you need to be for each step of the process.

That way, you can plan ahead and make sure the tools and appliances you need are within arm’s length of where you will be doing a task. Make a recipe once before adding your own twist Call it the foodie curse but I hardly make a recipe the same twice, and I love to substitute ingredients. But if you are unfamiliar with a cooking method, follow the recipe once before adding your twist.