Kourtney Kardashian slammed for having food in the bathroom

Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian’s bathroom food snaps put the reality TV star at the end of some heavy criticisms from her Instagram followers, who slammed it as “nasty.” A stream of negative reactions came flowing in after the “Kardashians” star posted an Instagram photo of her tiled floor covered in plates full of chicken tenders, fruit, and desserts.

In one of the pictures, food was placed on the toilet, prompting heavy criticisms from her 216 million followers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Many followers shared vomiting or sick green-faced emojis, while others elaborated on their disgust for her bathroom feast. "That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of," wrote one commenter. Another person asserted that “no matter how well you clean” a bathroom, you should “never eat” from its floor: “You got particles all around.”

One Instagram user came to her defence, comparing having food in the bathroom to bringing your phone to the loo. "People are commenting about food in the bathroom but you take your phone in the bathroom and then have it at the table taking pics of your food…same difference. Let Kourt live!" they wrote.

Kardashian responded to the backlash on Tuesday by reposting the photo on her Instagram story, captioning it: "The comments about this photo," along with a series of dazed emojis with swirly eyes. In a subsequent story, the reality star revealed that the picture was actually a behind-the-scenes shot of a recent photo-shoot with her husband Travis Barker.