KZN floods: How to cook using less water or no water at all

People living in parts of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, have not had water for several days. The eThekwini Municipality has issued updates on numerous areas regarding ongoing water outages. People have been sharing their frustrations about not having water or electricity on social media.

Story continues below Advertisment

Corporate stakeholder manager at Umgeni Water Shami Harichunder told IOL that with the aftermath of the recent flooding in KZN unfolding, residents in the north, south, and western parts of Durban are likely to be affected or already are being affected by the recent damages caused to the city’s water supply infrastructure. Harichunder said two aqueducts that supply raw water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works broke during rockfalls in the vicinity of Molweni, Inanda. He said the aqueducts were then taken out because of the risk they pose. Harichunder said these two aqueducts are among the four that supply water from Nagle Dam in the Cato Ridge area, to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant for processing.

With many parts of KZN experiencing water outages, what are some of the ways residents can save a little water each time they prepare a meal? Below we have some solutions. Think ahead While putting frozen food under running water will help it defrost quickly, it is also a needless waste. When you think you might want to roast a chicken for dinner, put it in the fridge the night before to let it defrost safely and slowly.

Story continues below Advertisment

Use canned vegetables Use canned vegetables because they are already cooked. Canned beans, tomatoes, and corn can be used in casseroles. Use canned potatoes in stews and soup recipes. Canned peas can also be added to baked pasta dishes. Instead of boiling, try steaming

Story continues below Advertisment

If you are used to throwing everything into a pot of water to soften it up, try steaming your food next time. It works for potatoes, beetroot, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, and carrots; it retains all of the nutrients in the vegetables, and it uses only a little of the water in the pot rather than a lot. Substitution is key Substitute milk in place of water when it makes sense. Think pancakes and oatmeal. When using boxed cake mixes, substitute fresh juice (not canned) for some of the water called for on the package. To substitute milk, use the amount called for in the recipe. You can also use milk in place of water with some brownie mixes.