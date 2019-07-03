La Galleria is providing guests with an all-inclusive VIP experience across all facets of entertainment, quality cuisine and premium wine and spirits.

The annual Vodacom Durban July is just around the corner, and we have the inside scoop on one of the event's most lavish hospitality experiences. If you love good food and drinks, then at the La Galleria marquee is where you should be this Saturday.

A VIP marquee dedicated to food and drinks, La Galleria is a quintessential and luxurious hospitality marquee, dedicated to providing guests with an all-inclusive VIP experience across all facets of entertainment, quality cuisine and premium wine and spirits.

The La Galleria management have been attending the Vodacom Durban July for over a decade as individuals. According to them, over time they reached a point where they were dissatisfied with the marquee offerings available in the market, and found a gap to create something unique and niche for themselves and other like-minded individuals.

“With La Galleria we offer a different styling and marquee look and feel compared to other hospitality sites, we provide a freshly served menu on the day. We are also an all-inclusive space where all the premium marquee offerings are complementary for the entire day of the event. This year we have partnered with French Champagne, Laurent-Perrier offering infinite bubbly, dedicated Remy Martin cognac and Glenfiddich single malt lounges, a Botanist gin bar, and Cointreau cocktails throughout the day,” the team said.

La Galleria have incorporated premium hamper giveaways so that guests have something to remember them by as well as an incentive to return the following year.

This year's space is both exciting and unconventional, featuring bith indoor and outdoor elements where guests can move around freely.

“ We have increased our space and capacity this year based on last year’s learnings and success, including a space design and styling not seen before at the main marquee village.”

The ticket price for the marquee is R6 500 per person; all-inclusive.

For bookings, email [email protected] or visit Webtickets.