Eating the right food can really boost a woman's libido. Nutritionist Maryon Stewart is a firm believer that changing their diet is the key to a healthier libido.

In her latest survey of over 1,000 women, 79 per cent reported difficulty having an orgasm.

She says: "Reduced libido was experienced by 93 per cent and 80 per cent admitted having a lack of sensation during intercourse, so it’s not too surprising women shy away from sex. When they are in what I call ‘economy mode’ due to low levels of nutrients it’s hard to feel sexy."

Falling levels of oestrogen in mid-life make it particularly difficult to contemplate a physical relationship.

But it’s possible to rekindle libido and put satisfying sex back on the menu just by changing your diet.

Eat wholesome food little and often so that you have a constant supply of good nutrients going through to your brain and nervous system.

Consume food containing naturally occurring oestrogen. Soya products, linseeds and Promensil, the standardised red clover pills, are all good.

Pharma Nord Sea Buckthorn Oil Omega 7 SBA24 can help heal and restore vaginal tissues. In the short term, try using a natural lubricant like YES organic moisturiser.

Boost Libido by taking Lady Prelox, a natural and scientifically supported product containing Pine Bark and a range of bioactive ingredients to support circulation and sensation. Studies on Lady Prelox show it improved sexual desire, arousal and ability to orgasm.

* Daily Mail