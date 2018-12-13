Eating the right food can really boost a woman's libido.
Nutritionist Maryon Stewart is a firm believer that changing their diet is the key to a healthier libido.
In her latest survey of over 1,000 women, 79 per cent reported difficulty having an orgasm.
She says: "Reduced libido was experienced by 93 per cent and 80 per cent admitted having a lack of sensation during intercourse, so it’s not too surprising women shy away from sex. When they are in what I call ‘economy mode’ due to low levels of nutrients it’s hard to feel sexy."
Falling levels of oestrogen in mid-life make it particularly difficult to contemplate a physical relationship.
But it’s possible to rekindle libido and put satisfying sex back on the menu just by changing your diet.
- Eat wholesome food little and often so that you have a constant supply of good nutrients going through to your brain and nervous system.
- Consume food containing naturally occurring oestrogen. Soya products, linseeds and Promensil, the standardised red clover pills, are all good.
- Pharma Nord Sea Buckthorn Oil Omega 7 SBA24 can help heal and restore vaginal tissues. In the short term, try using a natural lubricant like YES organic moisturiser.
- Boost Libido by taking Lady Prelox, a natural and scientifically supported product containing Pine Bark and a range of bioactive ingredients to support circulation and sensation. Studies on Lady Prelox show it improved sexual desire, arousal and ability to orgasm.
