Late chef Tibz to be honoured with state-of-the-art food laboratory

On Thursday evening, the hospitality and entertainment industry, family, friends, and fans gathered at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg, to pay their last respects to chef and businessman Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. Motsoane died in a shooting on Florida Road on the night of February 10.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the special send-off ceremony,Tebogo Moalusi, programme director and Tibz’s friend, announced that the acclaimed culinary connoisseur would be honoured with a state-of-the-art food laboratory. Moalusi said several people sat down and asked themselves, “If Tibz was an institution how do we glorify his name beyond time and space?”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tebello Motsoane (@tebello.motsoane) The statement reads:

“Sacred Heart and the friends and family of Tibz are proud to announce its proposal to construct a state-of-the-art food and technology laboratory in honour of Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. Tibz was a professional chef, a sportsman, a businessman, an author, and an alumna of the school. “He completed his primary and high school at Sacred Heart and is remembered by his family and friends as a true visionary and game-changer. “The Sacred Heart indoor basketball court will serve as a fitting tribute to Tibz’s memory and legacy, his passion for basketball, and his love for cooking.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This food technology centre will offer Sacred Heart College students an unparalleled opportunity to explore, experiment, and innovate in food technology. “The laboratory will be designed with the latest technology and equipment providing students with the tools to develop the next generation of food products and a chance to follow in Tibz’s footsteps.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tebello Motsoane (@tebello.motsoane) The statement continues:

Story continues below Advertisement

“In Tebello’s matric profile, he wrote that his ambition was to make a difference and throughout his life, he did that. “Tibz inspired and impacted many through his entrepreneurial spirit, creative genius, and visionary leadership. “He founded ShowLove, a company, and brand that celebrated diversity and inclusivity, and became AKA’s first musical manager, paving the way for many other aspiring musicians.

“According to Tibz, his inspiration for ShowLove came from his late uncle’s supermarket franchise Thandabantu (the love for people). “He believed in creating a platform for his passion and others who shared his love for hip hop and dressing up. “The food technology laboratory aims to inspire and encourage students to follow their passions and fulfil their dreams, just like Tibz did in his lifetime.”