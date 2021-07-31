Latest IOL Food digimag has all the tips, tricks and hacks to help you cook like a pro in no time

I cooked my first full meal when I was nine years old. Mum had a late meeting at work and so she was going to be home later than usual. It was nearly 6.30pm when I realised that I could try my hand at cooking. I had been watching her do it all these years, plus my brother and I always had to chop the vegetables she was going to cook anyway, so things were already half way done. I watched her take the first spoonful of the rice and mince curry. She smiled. She then went for another spoonful. She coughed. It was too spicy. But she didn’t care. She stood up and hugged me. “Well, you will be cooking more often,” she said.

The past year and a half has seen more people start to cook. No longer relying on takeaways and restaurants not always open for on-site dining, has forced many to take up cooking. There are those who have surprised themselves with the skills they have, while others have realised they need a lot of help. And this is what this issue of FOOD is about – giving you the hacks, tricks and tips to make you a pro at making food, whether cooking, baking, or even making a snack. We will guide you through the possible cooking sins you are committing, how to cook with ease, hacks that will have you baking up a storm and even what to do with stale bread.