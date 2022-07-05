‘Leave huns alone and only eat when you’re dizzy’: Follow this guy for ‘practical’ financial advice

If you’re planning to visit Tebogo Thobejane’s strip club at R20K a table any time soon, then you probably shouldn’t be reading this. If you fall into the category like the rest of Mzansi by hanging on by a thread, then we reckon you could do with a good laugh, and maybe take something away from this guy’s advice.

With the price of petrol and groceries soaring, we just can’t catch a break. Luckily for us, Twitter is a treasure trove of well-meaning information, dishing out mounds of gold, from cost-cutting measures to sharing on plugs on cheap specials. One tweep could be onto something. Taking to his socials, Gustavo. stripped everything down to the bare minimum and went survival style with his making-ends-meet advice.

When it comes to dating, he says flatly: “leave huns alone”. On saving fuel, it’s as simple as “pouring enough petrol to get to your destination and back”.

Leave huns alone, pour enough petrol to get to your destination and back, eat only when you feel dizzy, don’t buy milk or eggs, 3 bananas constitute a meal, pretend to be a homebody, pretend to buy a car at a dealership if u want coffee.



Follow me for more financial advice. — Gustavo. (@LordVizo__) July 4, 2022 We’re not too sure how to feel about eating only when dizzy. But Gustavo. could be onto something with his “sage” financial advice.

Other tweeps were equally impressed and came up with their own pearls of wisdom. “Bonus tip: keep your geyser off, simply shower at gym and charge all your electronic devices there, including your electric scooter,” commented one online user. Another suggested swopping out pasta for instant noodles.

