Friday, February 17, 2023

‘Let's see who bites among or between’! Sonia Booth calls on retailers following launch of her own cheesecake ice cream

Taking to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Booth made the announcement with a tongue-in-cheek post. Picture: @SoniaBoothZA/Twitter

Published 1h ago

Earlier this week, Sonia Booth shared on her social media platforms that she would be releasing her own ‘marula cheesecake passion ice cream’.

“Needless to say, I don't have a Valentines. Show me some love by purchasing the Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream (R50). Add R40 for delivery (blame the Minister of Fuel). Only 50 tubs made for tomorrow because loadshedding e re tshwere ka di washene,” she wrote.

This comes after Sonia caught on to her estranged husband Matthew Booth’s alleged extra-marital affairs with the help of a cheesecake.

She revealed that on their son’s birthday, Matthew prepared cheesecake during the night, getting her son’s hopes up, only to take the cheesecake to his mistress in the morning.

“Two weeks ago, I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the 3rd of Nov (the eve of Nate’s bday) @matthewboothza bakes… at night, I was fast asleep already. In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate’s bday,” Sonia said.

And now, she has decided to turn her heartbreak into something positive by launching her range of cheesecake delights. The range consists of marula cheesecake passion frozen yoghurt, marula cheesecake passion liqueur, and marula cheesecake passion popcorn.

After the announcement, her followers took to the comment section to congratulate her with, many asking her to get it into stores nationwide.

In response, she said, “Moreover, I can only fulfil orders within a 5km radius of Honeydew, i.e in the vicinity of Featherbrooke Village Shopping Centre, Rhema Bible Church, Jackal Creek Corner, and Hillfox.”

In a follow-up response, Sonia tagged retailers. A few of them responded, asking her to send through a supplier request when she was ready.

Lutho Pasiya