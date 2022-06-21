Life hacks to deal with the rising costs of, well, everything

The cost of living has us all in a choke-hold, and we’re constantly trying to figure out new ways to cut costs. In the past, advice like leave the car and walk, carpool or taking a taxi, train, or bus were the go-to solutions for saving.

However, taxis are also becoming more expensive, and our bus and train services are not as reliable as they were in the past. So with the price of living sky-rocketing, here are a few ideas on how you can save a couple of rand. Working from home can cut travel costs and save you time. Picture: unsplash Work from home

If you have the opportunity to work from home, then, by all means, take it, even if it's once or twice a week. Redirect the funds that you would use on transport towards helping you work better and more efficiently at home. Find connectivity deals that will suit both your work and entertainment needs. Working from home not only saves you money, but it also helps with time management, and remember, time is money.

More and more consumers are taking up buying online and having their goods delivered right to their doorstep. Picture: unsplash Shop online Utilise online shopping to your advantage. Technology has literally made things so much more easier for us. Everything you want and need is a click away, from groceries to clothes to household essentials.

Retailers like Clicks, Pick n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths have delivery or click and collect options for their customers. Some of these retailers even offer free delivery if you buy over a certain amount. The Toyota Corolla Cross is a hybrid car that uses two or more types of power, ie electricity and fuel. Get a hybrid or a small fuel efficient car South Africa’s uptake of electric vehicles is going to take a while. However, why not consider buying a hybrid or a fuel efficient vehicle that will help you smartly manoeuvre the rising costs of fuel.

Toyota South Africa has been in the game when it comes to hybrid cars, and their cars are also locally produced. The likes of the Suzuki Celerio, Renault Kwid and Toyota Agya have a good reputation for being economical. Buying in bulk and looking for savings and discounts is the bes way to put a smile on your face in this economy. Picture: unsplash Savings and Stokvels