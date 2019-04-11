Winter is coming and Johnnie Walker launched White Walker in collaboration with Game of Thrones and HBO.

Last night, in collaboration with HBO, and Game of Thrones, Johnnie Walker South Africa launched the new White Walker, limited-edition Scotch Whisky inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the hit series. The White Walkers are an ancient race of formerly-human ice creatures who come from the Far North of Westeros. Known by their icy blue eyes and led by the Night King, the undead army of White Walkers have emerged from the Frozen North bringing with them the chill of winter and now a limited-edition whisky that evokes their icy world.

Actress and wife of DJ sensation, Black Coffee, Enhle Maphumulo captured in the Winterfell photobooth. Picture supplied.

The launch took place at the enchanting Shepstone Gardens, known as the Secret Garden, in the heart of Mountain View and the decor was reminiscent of Winterfell, the largest of the seven kingdoms in Game of Thrones. A violinist set the mood, with the infamously long Game of Thrones title sequence theme song.

Anele Mdoda hosted the event and we spotted Enhle Mbali, Reason, Zulu Mkhathini, Proverb, Ayanda Thabethe, Lunga Shabalala, Michelle Mosalakae, Knaomi, Langa, Sandile Ntshingila, and soccer star Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

Singer, Langa Mavuso captured in the Winterfell photobooth. Picture supplied.

Created by whisky specialist George Harper, alongside the small team of expert blenders, this innovative whisky is best served directly from the freezer. Utilizing temperature-sensitive ink technology, fans will be reminded that “Winter is Coming” from an unexpected graphic icy reveal on the bottle when it is frozen.

The Scotch has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and features Single Malts from Cardhu and Clynelish – one of Scotland’s most Northern distilleries.

Top Billing presenter, Ayanda Thabethe, captured in the Winterfell photobooth. Picture supplied.

Normal spirits freeze at a temperature of about - 114 degrees Celsius but Johnnie Walker has created an interesting mechanic that allows the liquid to freeze at about - 1,5 degrees Celsius, which in turn allows you to chill-filter the liquid. This breakthrough technology has resulted in this being the first brand to ever freeze a whisky with an alcohol by volume percentage of 41.7.

Harper used the Frozen North as his starting point for creating White Walker by Johnnie Walker. “Whiskies from Clynelish have endured long, Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the long periods endured by the Night’s Watch who have ventured north of the wall - so it was the perfect place to start when creating this unique whisky,” he said.

White Walker by Johnnie Walker is available in major national retailers with the recommended selling price of R 399 for 750 ml.