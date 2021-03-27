Lizzo loves nature’s cereal, a healthy twist on everyone’s favourite breakfast food

Nature’s cereal, a rather unusual fruit-filled version of the popular breakfast food, has been taking social media by storm.

American singer, rapper and songwriter, Lizzo, shared a TikTok of herself enjoying an icy bowl of coconut water, pomegranate arils, and fresh berries. The unusual concoction has since gone viral all over social media with everyone wanting to try it to see if it’s as good as it looks.

Touted as a healthy alternative to cereal that is usually drenched in milk and carbohydrate, sugar and preservative heavy – the idea was first shared by an account called @natures_food in February. "Whenever I eat this cereal first thing in the morning, it helps with digestion, so any kind of constipation issues, it'll help – it'll definitely give you relief in that way,“ she said. "But my number one thing that I notice is the energy level,” she added. "The energy level is through the roof. I literally felt like I could run a marathon."

The ice cubes keep the berries crisp and fresh while the coconut water adds nutrients and antioxidant properties. Taking a mouthful of the breakfast food, Lizzo said, “It's actually really good y’all”. In a follow up clip the “Juice” singer continued, adding that she’s addicted to the snack. "I don't know what it is about the coconut water but it's, like, creamy. And the pomegranates give you that crunch. And then the blueberries, of course — they put blueberries in cereal and candy."

Since the trend exploded online people have had their fun recreating the dish exactly as described. However, some people chose to use their creative discretion, taking the trend to whole new heights. One user named @z.xhin made a spicy version of the original, adding red mango, grapefruit, starfruit, pineapple, blackberries, blood orange, kiwi, pomegranate, a squeeze of lime, Thai chilli peppers and some Tajin spice. Topping it off with coconut water, he gave it a mix and called his version, “even better”.