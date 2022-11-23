Load shedding for what? At least President Cyril Ramaphosa got to eat like a king at Buckingham Palace

The monarch hosted the meal at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, after Ramaphosa was greeted on the first of his two-day visit to the UK by more than 1 000 soldiers, 230 horses, seven military bands and two state coaches.

A menu revealed by the “Daily Mail” showed the leader was honoured with two main courses – grilled brill with wild mushrooms, truffles and sorrel sauce or ballotine of Windsor pheasant stuffed with artichokes, quince compote and port sauce.

The outlet highlighted it was a “departure” from Charles’s late mother Queen Elizabeth’s banquets, as the monarch was known for favouring venison or lamb from the Balmoral home where she died, one of the other royal estates when hosting foreign VIPs.

Side dishes at Charles’s first banquet as monarch were said to include a selection of assorted Chantenay carrots, along with kale with roasted butternut squash, braised fondant potatoes and salad.