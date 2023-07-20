Load shedding interrupting your cooking time? The pros and cons of using a gas stove

As South Africans, load shedding has become a part of our lives. No matter what stage we’re on, it’s never a “good” time to have load shedding.

One of the most frustrating things about load shedding is having to plan to prepare meals around it. But sometimes it’s simply impossible to do so. If you’re a person who works all day and get home at 6pm just as load shedding kicks in, you’ll have to wait until 8.30pm to make yourself or your family something to eat.

For this reason, many people are opting to use gas stoves. If you’re considering switching to gas, here are the pros and cons of using a gas stove. PROS

Instant heat One of my pet peeves about using an electric stove is the fact that you have to wait so long for the plate to heat up, wasting so much electricity in the process. With gas, you can start cooking right away. Not only does this save you time in the kitchen, but it cuts down on electricity use.

Great temperature control When you have your plate on high, there no way you can reduce the temperature quickly. Unless of course, you take the pot off the plate. As quickly as gas stoves heat up, that’s how quickly they reduce heat. No need to wait. This way you can regulate heating more accurately than when using an electric stove.

Even heat distribution. Picture: Pixabay Cheap Stock Image Even heat distribution Don’t you hate it when one side of your pot burns quicker than the other? That’s because heat isn’t distributed evenly on the stove plate.

Gas burners provide even heat distribution across the cooking surface. This ensures that your food is cooked uniformly, reducing the chances of undercooking or overcooking certain spots. CONS Risk of gas leaks

This is one of the main reasons many people are nervous about using gas stoves. While modern gas stoves have safety mechanisms in place, it is crucial to ensure proper installation, maintenance, and regular checks to minimise the risk. Reliance on gas supply Cooking with gas relies on having a steady supply of gas. If there is a disruption in the gas supply, it can hinder your ability to cook.