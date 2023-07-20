Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 20, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Load shedding interrupting your cooking time? The pros and cons of using a gas stove

The are many pros and cons for cooking with gas. Picture: Pixabay Public Domain Pictures

The are many pros and cons for cooking with gas. Picture: Pixabay Public Domain Pictures

Published 4h ago

Share

As South Africans, load shedding has become a part of our lives.

No matter what stage we’re on, it’s never a “good” time to have load shedding.

One of the most frustrating things about load shedding is having to plan to prepare meals around it.

But sometimes it’s simply impossible to do so.

If you’re a person who works all day and get home at 6pm just as load shedding kicks in, you’ll have to wait until 8.30pm to make yourself or your family something to eat.

More on this

For this reason, many people are opting to use gas stoves.

If you’re considering switching to gas, here are the pros and cons of using a gas stove.

PROS

Instant heat

One of my pet peeves about using an electric stove is the fact that you have to wait so long for the plate to heat up, wasting so much electricity in the process.

With gas, you can start cooking right away. Not only does this save you time in the kitchen, but it cuts down on electricity use.

Great temperature control

When you have your plate on high, there no way you can reduce the temperature quickly. Unless of course, you take the pot off the plate.

As quickly as gas stoves heat up, that’s how quickly they reduce heat. No need to wait. This way you can regulate heating more accurately than when using an electric stove.

Even heat distribution. Picture: Pixabay Cheap Stock Image

Even heat distribution

Don’t you hate it when one side of your pot burns quicker than the other?

That’s because heat isn’t distributed evenly on the stove plate.

Gas burners provide even heat distribution across the cooking surface. This ensures that your food is cooked uniformly, reducing the chances of undercooking or overcooking certain spots.

CONS

Risk of gas leaks

This is one of the main reasons many people are nervous about using gas stoves. While modern gas stoves have safety mechanisms in place, it is crucial to ensure proper installation, maintenance, and regular checks to minimise the risk.

Reliance on gas supply

Cooking with gas relies on having a steady supply of gas. If there is a disruption in the gas supply, it can hinder your ability to cook.

Carbon monoxide risk

Gas-burning appliances can produce carbon monoxide, which, if not properly ventilated, can be harmful. It is crucial to have appropriate ventilation systems in place.

Related Topics:

environmentEskomLoadsheddingBudgetAdviceSafetyGas

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe