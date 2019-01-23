Celebrity chef Sherwyn Weaich will be representing SA at the New York Times International Tourism Convention. Picture from The Gourmet Bushie.

Durban born chef, Sherwyn Weaich aka The Gourmet Bushie will be heating things up in New York this week as he'll be cooking his way through teaching a few New Yorkers about shisanyama and dumpling. Weaich has been chosen to be part of the New York Times International Tourism Convention that runs from today until Friday the 25th.

Weaich has travelled over three continents showcasing his love for food and cooking, however, it will be his first time at the The New York Times International Tourism Convention where he is set to showcase South African and Durban food trends and speaking about local hotspots in and around the city of Durban.

“From my experience people want to party like a local when they visit a new place, so I’m going to be sharing a few of my favourite hotspots with the audiences, from Eyadini to the Oyster Box and Beverly Hills. I’m going to be sharing Mzansi with the world. I’ve been the Face of Food for the city of Durban for the fourth consecutive year and named the Youngest Black and Most Influential Chef by Business Insider in Kenya. I have all these titles but simply put, I am blessed and highly favoured by God and I am a proud ambassador of my city and Mzansi”, says Weaich.

The young chef, who has over 10 years' experience travelling across Europe and Southern Africa, says being chosen as a brand representative for his country is humbling but also a major task.