Natural Drinks, a small beverage company known for its naturally fermented drinks, has launched two new products: GemmerKat Ginger Beer Lite and Gecko Grapefruit Lemonade. For the past eight years, Natural Drinks has been producing non-alcoholic ginger beer and pineapple beer.

GemmerKat ginger beer and PorcuPine pineapple beer, which are known for their distinct and delicious taste and healthy benefits has become household names across South Africa. Both drinks are made using natural fermentation methods and contain no preservatives – the way our grandparents used to make it. In line with their commitment to offering healthier beverage options, the company has now added two new drinks to their range, both of which are low in sugar and contain no preservatives as a healthier alternative to traditional sodas and sugary drinks. “Our customers have been asking for lighter and more refreshing options, and we’re thrilled to deliver with our new GemmerKat Ginger Beer Lite and Gecko Grapefruit Lemonade,” said Ian Nieuwoudt, owner and MD of Natural Drinks. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and provide our customers with healthier and more natural beverage options, and these two new products are the perfect addition to our range.”

GemmerKat Ginger Beer Lite is a lighter version of the company’s popular GemmerKat Ginger Beer, with a reduced sugar content while still retaining the same great taste. Gecko Grapefruit Lemonade, on the other hand, is a tangy and refreshing drink made with natural grapefruit flavours. “We believe that consumers should be able to enjoy delicious and refreshing beverages without sacrificing their health and we believe the new exciting flavours is exactly what our followers have been waiting for,” said Andre Nieuwoudt, marketing and operations manager. “We’re proud to offer a range of drinks that are not only good for South Africans, but also taste great at affordable prices.”