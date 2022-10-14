Local is lekker! A list of South African food trends set to explode in popularity this summer

In this article, chefs from the Radisson Hotel Group share some of the South African food trends that will explode in popularity this summer. “Our country is home to so many flavourful dishes. Each of them developed unique stories behind what made them trend before they became set in stone as local favourites,” says chef Norman Heath.

Charcoaled or blackened fruits and vegetables are cooked from the outside by wrapping them in foil or cooking them naked before immersing them underneath hot charcoal until caramelised, blackened, and cooked. Picture: Pexels/Elijah O'donnell Charcoaled fruit and veg “We love an excuse to braai and with load shedding having reared its head again, the trend is to have starters, desserts, breakfasts, lunches, and suppers made on the braai. “Charcoaled or blackened fruits and vegetables are cooked from the outside by wrapping them in foil or cooking them naked before immersing them underneath hot charcoal until caramelised, blackened, and cooked. Favourites to try this with are a whole pumpkin, watermelon, or vegetables from the gourd family,” Heath says.

Every grain of bread’s comeback Chef Slobodan Stefanovic says as the costs of basic ingredients like flour and bread go up, people are looking at whichever grains are in the cupboard to use for everyday staples. Stefanovic says the trick is to experiment with the same bread recipes over and over again using different variations of South Africa’s local grains like sorghum, mielie meal, or mabele meal.

“Sorghum, mielie meal, and mabele meal are gluten-free and therefore a great choice to be enjoyed by everyone. Others to try to include barley, sorghum, whole wheat or any flour or meal to create bread loaves, dombolo or pap,” he says. Koeksister. Old-school comfort desserts any way “Healthier eating and calorie-conscious foodies are finding ways to enjoy South African favourites like malva pudding, koeksisters, and milk tart by making mini versions that beat the craving in a healthier way,” says chef Vonique van Zyl.

