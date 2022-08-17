Local retailer announces QualiSave supermarket brand, to focus on ‘everyday value and deals’

Pick n Pay revealed that about 40% of its company-owned supermarkets will be converted to Pick n Pay QualiSave, its new supermarket brand focusing on middle-income customers under the pledge “where prices look better”. The company said the Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will offer customers a range of 8 000 products, with an emphasis on unbeatable meat, fresh produce, and bakery, as well as a keen focus on essential commodities.

Pick n Pay group CEO, Pieter Boone said Pick n Pay QualiSave perfectly describes exactly what these stores will offer – exceptional prices for quality goods alongside a high-quality shopping experience. “We have done an enormous amount of research to understand exactly what customers want and need. “We concluded that we could not successfully meet the needs of all our customers with just one Pick n Pay brand.

“Freshness, value for money, and customer service were non-negotiable demands across all customers, but they wanted their favourite stores to be better tailored to their specific needs. “Through Pick n Pay QualiSave, we are focusing on what a growing number of customers want in the important middle market while remaining entirely true to the Pick n Pay brand and values. “Customers in Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will benefit from great fresh products, an excellent commodity offer, attractive special offers, a great store ambience, and friendly and helpful staff.

“We are very attuned to the fact that the cost of living is increasing sharply, and Pick n Pay QualiSave will be on the side of customers in providing great everyday value and deals,” said Boone. The company also revealed that stores to be rebranded around the country have been identified through careful consumer modelling, and from next month, Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will have the new brand name, and will overtime be revamped to make them easily distinguishable from Pick n Pay stores. “We are hugely excited by the positive customer response to the Pick n Pay QualiSave pilot stores.

