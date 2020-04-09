Lockdown: 6 foods that will boost your mood

Feeling a little blue during the lockdown? Eating nature's healthiest and most nutritious foods might help. Dietician and Geneway practitioner Dr Christa North suggests a few foods that are good options during this time. Salmon Fatty fish like salmon are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which may lower your risk of depression. Omega-3’s contribute to the structure of your brain, improving the fluidity of your brain's cell membrane and play key roles in brain development and cell signaling. Eating nature's healthiest and most nutritious foods can help boost your mood. Picture: Supplied Brazil nuts Brazil nuts are one of the best sources of the mineral Selenium, and studies have shown that people who are low in it have increased rates of depression with increased irritability, anxiety and tiredness. Brazil nuts are nutritional powerhouses and support brain function. Bananas

Bananas are high in vitamin B6, which helps synthesize feel-good neurotransmitters like Dopamine and Serotonin and prebiotic fibre. Bananas are a respectable source of Vitamin C and give you energy.

Water

Water is extremely important for our bodies to function properly. Even the smallest degree of water loss can impair our physical and mental wellbeing. When you're dehydrated, it can affect your ability to concentrate. Water also cushions the brain, spinal cord, and other sensitive tissues.

Coffee

A cup of caffeinated coffee can boost your mood in both the short and long term. On a short-term basis, the caffeine provides an immediate pick-me-up - and can provide a mood boost. Plus, a review of data from twelve studies of caffeine and depression suggests that coffee may help protect against depression. According to the results, the ideal is about two cups (400 ml) of coffee per day.

Fermented foods

Fermented foods like kimchi, yogurt, kefir, kombucha, and sauerkraut are rich in probiotics that support gut health. Dietary fibre, such as in plant foods such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, dried peas, nuts, lentils, and grains also stimulates the production of probiotics. Probiotics can do more than improve your gut health. They also may enhance your brain.



