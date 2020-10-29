LOOK: 5 unique creations we love by the world's best pastry chef

Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini recently took to Twitter to announce that he has been voted the best pastry chef in the world as part of the “World Pastry Stars 2020” event. Marcolini has forty shops across Belgium, France, the UK, Japan, and China and was unanimously given the award by a panel of independent judges. “I am glad to share this news with you: today I received the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World from the World Pastry Stars jury. Thank you to all of you!! #PierreMarcolini #Worldpastrystars #Pastry #Chocolate,” he wrote. 🇺🇸 I am glad to share this news with you : today I received the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World from the World Pastry Stars jury. Thank you to all of you!!

​#PierreMarcolini #Worldpastrystars #Pastry #Chocolate pic.twitter.com/xUbbvzHoZr — Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) October 26, 2020 In another tweet, Marcolini shared that in 1995 he was awarded the ‘World’s Pastry Champion”. “I share a little less with you about my job as a pastry chef, my passion for more than 25 years. World Pastry Champion in 1995, I was awarded today the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World by the WPS jury. Thank you to all the gourmets worldwide for your support,” he wrote.

🇺🇸 I share a little less with you about my job as a pastry chef, my passion for more than 25 years.

World Pastry Champion in 1995, I was awarded today the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World by the WPS jury. Thank you to all the gourmets worldwide for your support. pic.twitter.com/kOr55wgbSF — Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) October 26, 2020

Scrolling through his Twitter account, what interested us about Marcolini is his interest in cocoa. Marcolini picks the beans for his chocolate creations himself and has dedicated his business to ethical acquisition.

According to The Bulletin, the World Pastry Stars award which is the most important international competition dedicated to pastry chefs comes as House Pierre Marcolini celebrates its 25th anniversary. Explaining about the unanimous award, the jury said that the award was a tribute to the virtuoso who has “internationally promoted the profession of pastry making through his creativity, his products, and his commercial and business value, according to the news site.

Below are some of the unique creations we are drooling over by Marcolini.