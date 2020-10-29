LOOK: 5 unique creations we love by the world's best pastry chef
Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini recently took to Twitter to announce that he has been voted the best pastry chef in the world as part of the “World Pastry Stars 2020” event.
Marcolini has forty shops across Belgium, France, the UK, Japan, and China and was unanimously given the award by a panel of independent judges.
“I am glad to share this news with you: today I received the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World from the World Pastry Stars jury. Thank you to all of you!! #PierreMarcolini #Worldpastrystars #Pastry #Chocolate,” he wrote.
🇺🇸 I am glad to share this news with you : today I received the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World from the World Pastry Stars jury. Thank you to all of you!!— Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) October 26, 2020
#PierreMarcolini #Worldpastrystars #Pastry #Chocolate pic.twitter.com/xUbbvzHoZr
In another tweet, Marcolini shared that in 1995 he was awarded the ‘World’s Pastry Champion”.
“I share a little less with you about my job as a pastry chef, my passion for more than 25 years. World Pastry Champion in 1995, I was awarded today the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World by the WPS jury. Thank you to all the gourmets worldwide for your support,” he wrote.
🇺🇸 I share a little less with you about my job as a pastry chef, my passion for more than 25 years.— Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) October 26, 2020
World Pastry Champion in 1995, I was awarded today the title of Best Pastry Chef in the World by the WPS jury. Thank you to all the gourmets worldwide for your support. pic.twitter.com/kOr55wgbSF
Scrolling through his Twitter account, what interested us about Marcolini is his interest in cocoa. Marcolini picks the beans for his chocolate creations himself and has dedicated his business to ethical acquisition.
According to The Bulletin, the World Pastry Stars award which is the most important international competition dedicated to pastry chefs comes as House Pierre Marcolini celebrates its 25th anniversary. Explaining about the unanimous award, the jury said that the award was a tribute to the virtuoso who has “internationally promoted the profession of pastry making through his creativity, his products, and his commercial and business value, according to the news site.
Below are some of the unique creations we are drooling over by Marcolini.
🇺🇸Whole caramelized hazelnuts from Piedmont. It's very hard not to eat them before finishing the recipe!— Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) October 25, 2020
#PierreMarcolini #Hazelnut #Piedmont #Chocolate pic.twitter.com/JmWYXSbCee
🇬🇧Cassis and milk chocolate , the original mix. ➡ Link in bio #Macarons #BestGift #PierreMarcolini pic.twitter.com/W9mhR0JSGH— Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) June 15, 2020
🇬🇧 Melting truffles with raspberry ganache. When the freshness of the fruit mixes with home-made chocolate. A delight! ➡ Link in bio#Truffles #Gifts #BeanToBar #HomeMade #PierreMarcolini pic.twitter.com/h5ybizbTW3— Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) August 12, 2020
🇬🇧 The best off bar of the summer: white chocolate and raspberry. ➡ Link in bio#Tablet #Gifts #BeanToBar #HomeMade #PierreMarcolini pic.twitter.com/IsAbkyHRlz— Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) August 13, 2020
🇬🇧 Made from rice flour, the Earl Grey cake is topped with aCreamy yuzu ganache and matcha tea. Sublime... ➡ Link in bio#Cake #EarlGrey #Snacking #HomeMade #PierreMarcolini pic.twitter.com/W8M3eUTUeV— Pierre Marcolini (@pierremarcolini) September 4, 2020