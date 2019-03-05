For The Throne. Picture by Brewery Ommegang

An American brew company, Brewery Ommegang has dropped their Game of Thrones-themed beer just before the premier of the final show and it looks stunning. The company took to Instagram to announce the news saying that they are thrilled to announce the next beer in their Game of Thrones - inspired series, For The Throne.

“A strong golden ale co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices, and bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast. For The Throne is a tribute to those who aspire to be the final occupant of the Iron Throne. For The Throne will be available at the brewery beginning Friday, March 8, and throughout the realm by the beginning of April in time for the return of Game of Thrones on Sunday, April 14”, they said.

According to Thrillist, Brewery Ommegang president, Doug Campbell said with this offering, they have bent the traditional boundaries of beer-making, co-fermenting traditional ingredients with juices normally destined for fine wines, going to great lengths to create a truly unique, special beer.

“This style of beer, often called a ‘oenobeer,’ is a rapidly expanding area of study for us. For The Throne is our first of co-fermentation beer of 2019, and the only one we’ve launched under the Game of Thrones banner”, reported Thrillist.