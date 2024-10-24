LOOK: Chef Coo Pillay takes the helm as new president of South African Chefs Association

The South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs) is embarking on a transformative journey as it has recently announced Chef Coo Pillay as its new president, taking the baton from the esteemed James Khoza. This milestone aligns with the association's 50th anniversary as it looks to the future while honouring its rich history.

Chef Coo Pillay has been announced as the new presindent of the South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs). Picture: Supplied Pillay, a figure well-respected in the culinary community, embraces this leadership role with a vision grounded in inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability. His background in the association speaks volumes. Since 2005, he has been actively involved with the association, serving on various committees, from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng, and ascending through the ranks to board member in 2019. During the turbulent times of the pandemic, Pillay's initiative, Chefs with Compassion, became a beacon of hope, addressing hunger and food waste while reflecting his commitment to social responsibility.

In 2021, Pillay was elected vice president, where he notably restructured the partnership portfolio to create tiered sponsorship options, enhancing the financial stability of the SA Chefs. His foresight and dedication to the culinary profession underscore a warm welcome as he takes on the role of leadership. “Our association is more than just a collective of chefs; we are a family united by our love for food, culture, and creativity,” Pillay said upon his election.

He is enthusiastic about facing upcoming challenges while capitalising on opportunities that will enrich the culinary profession and inspire future culinary leaders. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The SA Chefs Association🇿🇦 (@sachefs) The association is reflecting on its remarkable journey since its inception in 1974 by a group of six visionary chefs.

Throughout its history, SA Chefs has developed into a hallmark professional body, representing chefs, caterers, and culinary professionals nationwide. In his farewell address, Khoza commended the legacy of past leaders such as Bill Fenname, Wolfgang Voigt, and Dr Billy Gallagher, who laid the foundation for the association's success and prestige. “We stand on the shoulders of giants,” Khoza remarked. “Our founders and past presidents have built an extraordinary legacy, and it is our responsibility to continue their work by nurturing the next generation of chefs and ensuring that South African cuisine thrives on the world stage,” he said.