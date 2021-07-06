LOOK: Cookbook author Chantal Lascaris details secret magic of tapas in her new cookbook

Cookbook author, Chantal Lascaris has recently launched her latest cookbook titled, All Sorts of Tapas. Lascaris is the woman behind the All Sorts series of cookbooks – Salads, Healthy Dishes, One Dish Wonders, and the latest addition – All Sorts of Tapas. Despite having these four cookbooks under her name, she insists she is a home cook, not a chef.

Lascaris is also a qualified Pilates instructor and her interests in health, nutrition and travel are big influences in the recipes she creates. Inspired by the bustling nightlife of the Spanish tapas bars and the pintxos bars of San Sebastian, the dishes she has created in her latest cookbook are packed with big flavours and are meant to be enjoyed with the people around you. You will find delicious tapas that bring to life the richness of Spain's regional variations, styles, and attitudes, while incorporating some uniquely South African flavours.

These little paintings will be a feast for the eyes and a feast for the tummy. They are the perfect way to satisfy carnivores and vegetarians alike – from breakfast to dessert. "Cooking is all about experimenting – something as women we don't always make space for. We think we've failed before we've even begun. We put so much pressure on ourselves to get it right, to be perfect, that we begin to see the kitchen as a drag, a burden, another Tuesday night with brain fog on the menu," says Lascaris. She adds that cooking for the family or ourselves doesn't need to be an art form, she says it's about simple pleasures with big flavours.

Why tapas? Below, Lascaris shares the secret magic to tapas that delights the world over, and plays such an integral part in our society. Tapas are trendy

Despite the new normal of ‘keeping distance’, the iconic sharing tapas lives on! Restaurants and bars across the globe serving tapas-style food continue to pick up steam, becoming one of the most-loved culinary traditions in Spain, and in South Africa – and now, thanks to All Sorts, in your home too. ‘Tapas’ is Africa-terranean Steeped in the deep delight of Spanish tradition – many will argue that tapas originated from the Guadalquivir kitchens of Seville. And it probably did – but what’s interesting is that tapas has spanned its horizons to African influence too, that sees spices like bird’s eye chilli and cumin and mint making their appearance - which are all firm favourites in All Sorts. Added to this commonality, is the kindred love of family-time shared by both the South African and Spanish cultures; the importance of breaking bread together and lazy Sunday lunches in the home is what sits close to every South African’s heart.

Tapas are healthy With tapas, there is a lot of choice amid the bite-size enjoyment, that keeps things interesting, wholesome, lean, and delicious. And my nutritional twist to this expectation is no exception. Anything from salami, egg, and chip pintxos to a selection of cheeses, and pistachio cheese puffs, tapas can be made up of any number of healthy ingredients and flavours. There’s no angry way to say tapas