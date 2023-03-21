LOOK: Duchess Meghan contributes cake recipe to Jose Andres’s charity cookbook

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to leave the royal family, they have been hard at work making names for themselves outside their former royal roles. Meghan is ready to pursue her passions and show the world who she really is. The Duchess of Sussex is among a number of celebrities, including Michelle Obama, confirmed to be contributing to the charity project, “The World Central Kitchen Cookbook”.

According to a post on her and Prince Harry’s “Archewell” website, Meghan is embarking on a partnership with her famous friend and renowned chef, José Andrés. In his new cookbook, “The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope,” Andrés will be featuring a recipe by the duchess. The recipe will teach readers how to make her famous lemon olive oil cake. In 2021, she sent this cake to restaurateurs who were working with World Central Kitchen (WCK) – the foundation that Andrés founded – to help feed community members who were being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) The statement read: “The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global non-profit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises. All author proceeds will support WCK’s emergency response efforts, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe.” Since our founding, WCK has served more than 300 million meals around the world—and now, after years of cooking & meeting incredible heroes along the way, WCK's first ever cookbook is available for presale at https://t.co/mOAuBJqFij! 🥘 The book will be available on September 12. pic.twitter.com/SbKFBGjzGp — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 11, 2023 Reports suggested that she used lemons from her own garden to make it. “Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moment like enjoying a meal together, fills us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!) To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you – a small token of thanks, from our home to yours,” read the letter published along with the statement.