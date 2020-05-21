LOOK: Home bakers share their attempts at the latest trend - frog bread

After focaccia, sourdough and banana bread were the baked goods of choice during lockdown, it is now "frog bread" that has taken over as the latest baking trend.

The less-than-appetizing sound of the newest culinary trend is not what you may be thinking (if what you are thinking is that it involves baking frog into bread). Instead, it is just about making bread in the shape of a frog.

As most people love to share their small wins, especially during this isolating time, they are sharing their frog-shaped baked goods on various social media platforms.

So, gather round, gluten enthusiasts, as we share a list of some of the frog-shaped loaves of bread we came across on the internet. Scroll down below to get inspired for your next baking session.