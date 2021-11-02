LOOK: I didn’t order that! Woman finds chicken head in her takeaway wings order

A woman based in Pennsylvania has received more than 14 000 shares on a Facebook post after claiming she found something “odd” in her take out order. After getting home, Brittani Paulhamus says she opened the take-away container and took a bite out of a wing before she noticed one of them had an unusual shape to it.

“Ordered wings from Old School Pizza with Hannah Wingrove and received a chicken head… “Was told to call back on Monday and speak to management. PSA: I did not expect this post to blow up the way it did…

“Yes, I know where the wings come from. “However to me, it is personally not appetising to see the chicken head in the wings I ordered. “At the end of the day I’m sharing my personal experience and we’re all entitled to our own opinions,” she wrote.

Paulhamus contacted the restaurant and spoke with management who offered her a refund for the order. Commenters enjoyed sharing the depressing discovery, with some branding it scary, and many others insisting it was comical. “So you mean to tell me whoever put them wings in the carry-out container didn’t notice a chicken head?” one user commented.

“Already you know the wings are fresh,' another humorously said. Others pointed out that the chicken head was at least part of the animal she was eating. “It's not appetising to see the head of the animal you're eating?

“Why are you eating them? “Don’t feel bad about it now,” a user pointed out. “Right? So you'll eat the rest of his body but you'll draw the line when it's his head.

“Ya know when it resembles a real creature!”another added. According to reports, Old School Pizza, the place where the wings were ordered from, apologized for the incident and offered Paulhamus a refund, and also released an apology statement. “Old School Pizza deeply apologises for the disturbing event on Friday.

“We are currently looking for the source and have been in contact with our wing provider. “We are trying to figure how this could have happened with the numerous checkpoints involved. “We have cooked approximately 361 000 pounds (163 746.846 kg) of wings over the course of 12 years and this is the very first time an incident like this has happened.