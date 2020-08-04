LOOK: Island jelly cakes are the latest Instagram dessert trend
The world seems to have moved on from banana bread and is obsessed with tropical island jelly cakes.
It is no secret that 2020 has been a big year for bread and cakes that look like real items.
Last month, there was a video that trended on social media of Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil cutting realistic cakes that had Twitter jokingly questioning the reality of them. The video showed cakes that looked like fruit, a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of lotion, vegetables, a bar of soap, and so much more. It was surprising how real they looked.
Speaking of cakes, there is a trend sweeping across social media with bakers and travel enthusiasts across the globe giving it a go.
The cakes are called “Island Cakes”, and they are an incredibly impressive bit of baking that combines a jelly mould (representing the ocean) with geologically-inspired cake to create what is essentially an edible island glasshouse.
While the islands are made with a mix of chocolate cake layered with vanilla cream, the blue ocean is shaped with a jelly mix. The island cakes look incredibly realistic and are carved in intricate detail.
The level of detail below and above the surface on some of the cakes is impressive. Since most of us cannot go to a tropical island come summer, we might as well make a cake that looks like one instead. I struggle to make jelly on its own, so I will probably leave this one to the professionals.
Here are some of the cakes.
View this post on Instagram
Island Jelly Cake • This week we are getting back into the cake trends of 2020, with the most recent craze being this island jelly cake! In my new video I'll be showing you guys step-by-step how you can create one of your own mesmerising island jelly cakes! Link to the full video is in my bio 🙌 #cakesbymk #cakes #islandcake #islandjellycake #islandjellocake #jellycake #caketrends #caketrends2020 #cake #painting #art #cakedecorating #cakesofinstagram #birthdaycake #cakestagram #chocolate #cakedesign #instacake #food #dessert #baking #cakeart #desserts #instafood #chocolatecake #mountains #ocean