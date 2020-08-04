LOOK: Island jelly cakes are the latest Instagram dessert trend

The world seems to have moved on from banana bread and is obsessed with tropical island jelly cakes.

It is no secret that 2020 has been a big year for bread and cakes that look like real items.

Last month, there was a video that trended on social media of Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil cutting realistic cakes that had Twitter jokingly questioning the reality of them. The video showed cakes that looked like fruit, a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of lotion, vegetables, a bar of soap, and so much more. It was surprising how real they looked.

Speaking of cakes, there is a trend sweeping across social media with bakers and travel enthusiasts across the globe giving it a go.

The cakes are called “Island Cakes”, and they are an incredibly impressive bit of baking that combines a jelly mould (representing the ocean) with geologically-inspired cake to create what is essentially an edible island glasshouse.