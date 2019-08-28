This women’s month, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shed some spotlight on Luminary Baking, an organisation that helps women who have had a "social and economic disadvantage" learn to bake and gain valuable business skills. It is also the organisation that reportedly made her 38th birthday cake.

In an Instagram post by the @sussexroyal account, she said what they have created at Luminary Bakery is exceptional.

“When I visited earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women - which in many ways makes complete sense - feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking. Mixing equal parts of one ingredient and another could yield the perfect dessert, but the act of doing so provided personal balance. So while the baked goods are absolutely delicious, it’s the story of how the program at Luminary reshapes lives through baking that is the actual icing on the cake.” read the post.

The post was accompanied by a series of cupcakes made by the bakery topped with inspirational messages on them like "You Are Enough" and "Stay Strong."