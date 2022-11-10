LOOK: My enemies are after me, send cheesecake. Checkers Sixty60’s clever marketing gimmick gets tongues wagging

Keeping your ear to the ground when it comes to current events can work as a great marketing strategy for brands.
Nando’s, for example, is one brand that never skips a beat. The more controversial, the more it gets people talking.
In the famous words of Bonang Matheba, isn’t brand awareness all about “giving the people what they want”?
Checkers Sixty60 has realised that and is capitalising on the gains.
Case in point was when Netflix’s “The Tinder Swindler” was trending for weeks after it debuted.
The online shopping app went all in by creating streams poking fun at the documentary and Simon Leviev such as: “My enemies are after me, send money.”
This time didn’t prove any different.
After Sonia Booth declared she had receipts of her husband Matthew Booth’s alleged affair, people were much more interested in that now-infamous Tupperware and the missing cheesecake.
True to form, the app developers added a #TRENDING section. Click on it, and online users were taken to a page displaying the retailer’s most sought-after shopping items.
By now, you probably guessed what these were.
From ready-made cheesecake to cheesecake ingredients, everything you needed was listed.
And for those who wanted their own Tupperware, you could shop for that as well.
But, wait, there’s more.
After popular nightclub Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge in Cape Town threatened to out non-paying patrons for their bar tabs, Checkers Sixty60 also took a cheeky swipe at them.
With its “no need to join the ballers on credit lounge” section, shoppers were presented with an array of premium alcohol brands.