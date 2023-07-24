LOOK: Ouma Rusk gets a ‘Barbie’ make-over

Barbie mania has truly gone viral. From clothing to decor, everything has gone pink.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get even more outrageous, Ouma Rusk has also gone pink. Quite possibly one of South Africa’s most beloved rusks, with its famous pay-off line “Dip A Ouma”, recently shared an image of their limited edition pink packaging. It appears that it’s traditional sliced rusks do not have a specific change in flavour but the packaging has been given a make-over.

In line with Barbie core taking over the world right now, the limited edition box is prominently pink with the writing “I look good in pink” across it. While this limited edition box will no doubt have the lovers of all things pink popping out to get their hands on one, it’s the appearance of “Ouma” that has most Instagrammers talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ouma Rusks South Africa (@oumarusks) “Finally a Face to the Rusk” commented one person. The elderly lady who people refer to as “Ouma” is styled as a glamour granny wearing a shimmery pale pink long-sleeved top accessories with a chunky pearl necklace and a pink ruffle choker.

With her silver hair swooped into an up-do, her make-up is kept simple with the exception of bold red lipstick. Another Instagram user referred to her as “Ouma Barbie”. “Now that's a material granny… go Ouma!!!!” said another.