LOOK: The celebrity kids who love being in the kitchen
What I have been noticing lately is that today’s kids are not just cute, but they are fierce cooks in the kitchen. What else could explain MasterChef Kids and Top Chef Junior?
Many celebrities love to cook, and when their kids are old enough, some of them cannot wait to lend a hand in the kitchen or even handle the whole process of cooking or baking themselves.
Sometimes, raising a child to be at ease in the kitchen does not have to come from the current cultural fears about childhood obesity, or because it’s a life skill they need, but rather about sharing the joy of growing and preparing and enjoying good and delicious food.
Here are some of the celebrity kids that we have spotted who love being in the kitchen.
Luna Stephens
Stephens is the eldest child of American singer and songwriter, John Legend and foodie and television host, Chrissy Teigen. Stephens seems to be a child of many talents: Her vocals are unmatched and most of the time she helps her mom cook. She has attempted making gingerbread man and baking sweet treats.
Chichi Khathi
Chichi is the daughter of music heavyweight Mthokozisi Khathi, popularly known as DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu. Chichi has been sharing videos of her culinary journey since the beginning of the year through her Instagram account. Scrolling through her page she has attempted to make cupcakes, pizza, and vetkoeks, and they look yummy.
Buddy Oliver
If you do follow celebrity chef Jamie Oliver you will notice that in some of his cooking videos he is teaming up with his son, Buddy. By just watching Jamie’s videos on Instagram, he knows the importance of getting children involved in the cooking process, which I believe inspires more kids to get cooking.