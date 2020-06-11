LOOK: The celebrity kids who love being in the kitchen

What I have been noticing lately is that today’s kids are not just cute, but they are fierce cooks in the kitchen. What else could explain MasterChef Kids and Top Chef Junior?

Many celebrities love to cook, and when their kids are old enough, some of them cannot wait to lend a hand in the kitchen or even handle the whole process of cooking or baking themselves.

Sometimes, raising a child to be at ease in the kitchen does not have to come from the current cultural fears about childhood obesity, or because it’s a life skill they need, but rather about sharing the joy of growing and preparing and enjoying good and delicious food.

Here are some of the celebrity kids that we have spotted who love being in the kitchen.

Luna Stephens