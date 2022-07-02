LOOK: The Durban Tourism marquee at the HollywoodBets Durban July is buzzing

Sleek and chic are the vibes coming through from the Durban Tourism marquee at the HollywoodBets Durban July. The double decker glass marquee is cleverly designed to show off a sleek, chic and clean look.

Each table boasted a beautiful flower bouquet with a few overhead bouquets hanging from the ceiling which represent 'Beehives'. Event organizer from Innovative Technologies, Siphesihle Gumbi said they interpreted the "Show Me The Honey" theme as an ecosystem that bees live in. "We wanted it to look like an ecosystem. So we went with a lot of greenery and we added bee cut-outs to the decor. It took months of planning.

“We started setting up physically on Monday. There was a lot of all-nighters. It's open until 11pm tonight." said Gumbi. On the ground floor the set up is a formal dinning area, while upstairs is a lounge areas which are intimate and cosy for groups of 4 to 5 people. A large main stage occupies the middle of the top floor which will be converted into a dance floor later on.

The marque's MCs for the day are Normalanga Shozi and Proveb with music artists like Ami Faku, DJ Osikdo, among others coming through. "Our line-up is made up to empower local artists because we are in Durban after all and are the host city of the Durban July. So we have to showcase our proud local talent," said Gumbi. There are various other elements in the marque, including an activation area by Tresemme, providing make-up and hair for guests, as well as a gin garden and photo op station which boasts a 360 video station. And a Durban Fashion Fair photo opp which is shaped like a honeycomb.

