LOOK: The stunning cakes inspired by Haute Couture
Food and fashion are not the most likely of pairings. How many times have we been told to put a potato chip down because we won't fit into our jeans?
However, one California based baker is determined to bring the two together. The world of fashion design has been a great source of inspiration for incredible cakes lately.
If you want to have a dream cake that tastes as awesome as it looks, search no further than Liz Joy. She is a self-styled ‘sugar artist’ who makes incredible artistic baked goods through her company, Inspired to Taste.
They have got an abundance of mouth-watering sweet temptations that are guaranteed to delight both your eyes and your taste buds, and they are also proud to be creating beautiful haute couture cakes for all occasions.
Over the last few years, brides have been known to bring their dresses to cake designers to have textures and patterns copied on their cakes.
In this case. In this case, the baker has taken high fashion favourites and re-imagined them as mouth-watering treats.
So, you can bid farewell to the traditional white, layered wedding or any other boring event cakes and indulge in one of these fashion-forward treats instead.
