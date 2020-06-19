LOOK: The stunning cakes inspired by Haute Couture

Food and fashion are not the most likely of pairings. How many times have we been told to put a potato chip down because we won't fit into our jeans?

However, one California based baker is determined to bring the two together. The world of fashion design has been a great source of inspiration for incredible cakes lately.

If you want to have a dream cake that tastes as awesome as it looks, search no further than Liz Joy. She is a self-styled ‘sugar artist’ who makes incredible artistic baked goods through her company, Inspired to Taste.

They have got an abundance of mouth-watering sweet temptations that are guaranteed to delight both your eyes and your taste buds, and they are also proud to be creating beautiful haute couture cakes for all occasions.